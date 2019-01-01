QQQ
Range
23.76 - 24.21
Vol / Avg.
42.4K/58.8K
Div / Yield
1.56/6.56%
52 Wk
16.24 - 26.6
Mkt Cap
315.4M
Payout Ratio
13.76
Open
23.76
P/E
2.23
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:16AM
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions.

Analyst Ratings

ClearBridge Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ClearBridge Energy (EMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ClearBridge Energy's (EMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ClearBridge Energy.

Q

What is the target price for ClearBridge Energy (EMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EMO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ClearBridge Energy (EMO)?

A

The stock price for ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) is $23.89 last updated Today at 8:53:11 PM.

Q

Does ClearBridge Energy (EMO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) reporting earnings?

A

ClearBridge Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ClearBridge Energy (EMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ClearBridge Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does ClearBridge Energy (EMO) operate in?

A

ClearBridge Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.