Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
18.5K/3.6M
Div / Yield
3.2/1.49%
52 Wk
150.84 - 263.31
Mkt Cap
145B
Payout Ratio
24.24
Open
-
P/E
18.62
EPS
2.74
Shares
673.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating 1,973 stores and servicing 230 dealer-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate Lowe's captures a double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census estimates for market size.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7001.780 0.0800
REV20.870B21.339B469.000M

Analyst Ratings

Lowe's Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lowe's Companies (LOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lowe's Companies's (LOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lowe's Companies (LOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 285.00 expecting LOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.42% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lowe's Companies (LOW)?

A

The stock price for Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) is $215.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lowe's Companies (LOW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 18, 2022.

Q

When is Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reporting earnings?

A

Lowe's Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Lowe's Companies (LOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lowe's Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Lowe's Companies (LOW) operate in?

A

Lowe's Companies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.