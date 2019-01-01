|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.700
|1.780
|0.0800
|REV
|20.870B
|21.339B
|469.000M
You can purchase shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lowe's Companies’s space includes: LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL), Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND).
The latest price target for Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 285.00 expecting LOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.42% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) is $215.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 18, 2022.
Lowe's Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lowe's Companies.
Lowe's Companies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.