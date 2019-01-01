QQQ
Range
189.64 - 196.09
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/2M
Div / Yield
5/2.51%
52 Wk
168.28 - 228.14
Mkt Cap
82.1B
Payout Ratio
37.8
Open
192
P/E
15.67
EPS
2.87
Shares
420M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 4:50AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.2203.680 0.4600
REV5.140B5.127B-13.000M

Analyst Ratings

PNC Financial Services Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PNC Financial Services Gr's (PNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) was reported by Raymond James on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting PNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.60% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC)?

A

The stock price for PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) is $195.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) reporting earnings?

A

PNC Financial Services Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PNC Financial Services Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does PNC Financial Services Gr (PNC) operate in?

A

PNC Financial Services Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.