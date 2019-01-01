QQQ
CRA International Inc is a U.S.-based advisory firm that provides economic, financial, and management consultancy services. The company advises clients on economic and financial issues relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings and helps businesses set important business strategies and solve performance-related issues. The company's clients include domestic and foreign companies, government agencies, public and private utilities, and national and international trade associations. Also, CRA International owns a majority stake in NeuCo, a company that develops and markets neutral network software tools and related application consultancy services. CRA International generates almost all its revenue from the United States and the United Kingdom.

CRA International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CRA International (CRAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CRA International's (CRAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CRA International (CRAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI) was reported by Barrington Research on July 24, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting CRAI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -37.62% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CRA International (CRAI)?

A

The stock price for CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI) is $84.965 last updated Today at 4:13:50 PM.

Q

Does CRA International (CRAI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) reporting earnings?

A

CRA International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CRA International (CRAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CRA International.

Q

What sector and industry does CRA International (CRAI) operate in?

A

CRA International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.