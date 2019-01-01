QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.22 - 15.58
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/638.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.43 - 18.94
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.38
P/E
15.25
EPS
0.21
Shares
291.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 12:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 3:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 2:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:04AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. It offers a portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers. The company operates through Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts and related components used to efficiently transfer motion in a broad range of applications. The Fluid power segment includes hoses, tubing, and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high pressures in both mobile and stationary applications. The company markets its products under Gates brand and caters to various industries such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, consumer products and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.310 0.1000
REV821.590M815.600M-5.990M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gates Industrial Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gates Industrial Corp (GTES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gates Industrial Corp's (GTES) competitors?

A

Other companies in Gates Industrial Corp’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).

Q

What is the target price for Gates Industrial Corp (GTES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting GTES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.64% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gates Industrial Corp (GTES)?

A

The stock price for Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) is $15.505 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gates Industrial Corp (GTES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gates Industrial Corp.

Q

When is Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) reporting earnings?

A

Gates Industrial Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Gates Industrial Corp (GTES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gates Industrial Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Gates Industrial Corp (GTES) operate in?

A

Gates Industrial Corp is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.