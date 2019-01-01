Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. It offers a portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers. The company operates through Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts and related components used to efficiently transfer motion in a broad range of applications. The Fluid power segment includes hoses, tubing, and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high pressures in both mobile and stationary applications. The company markets its products under Gates brand and caters to various industries such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, consumer products and others.