Range
3.3 - 3.44
Vol / Avg.
16.3M/7.7M
Div / Yield
0.09/2.43%
52 Wk
2.96 - 4.38
Mkt Cap
58.4B
Payout Ratio
17.38
Open
3.31
P/E
7.41
EPS
0.13
Shares
17.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Santander's focus is on retail and commercial banking. Latin America is geographically the largest operation, with Brazil by far the largest. Its continental European business is still mainly Iberian. Santander's U.K. presence is the result of the acquisition of building society Abbey. In the U.S., Santander operates a vehicle finance business and a regional bank focused on the Northeastern states.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.140 0.0000
REV13.472B

Banco Santander Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Banco Santander (SAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco Santander's (SAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banco Santander (SAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Santander (SAN)?

A

The stock price for Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) is $3.425 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Santander (SAN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 16, 2018.

Q

When is Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Santander’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Banco Santander (SAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Santander.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Santander (SAN) operate in?

A

Banco Santander is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.