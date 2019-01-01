QQQ
Range
33.56 - 34.52
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/13.8M
Div / Yield
0.4/1.17%
52 Wk
29.49 - 104.87
Mkt Cap
73.7B
Payout Ratio
22.18
Open
34.37
P/E
20.38
EPS
0.42
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $12.5 billion in 2021. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (13% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (22%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (9%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.420 0.0100
REV3.320B3.427B107.000M

CSX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSX (CSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSX's (CSX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CSX (CSX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting CSX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.95% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CSX (CSX)?

A

The stock price for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) is $33.62 last updated Today at 4:50:42 PM.

Q

Does CSX (CSX) pay a dividend?

A

The next CSX (CSX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) reporting earnings?

A

CSX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is CSX (CSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSX.

Q

What sector and industry does CSX (CSX) operate in?

A

CSX is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.