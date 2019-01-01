|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|0.420
|0.0100
|REV
|3.320B
|3.427B
|107.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CSX’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting CSX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.95% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) is $33.62 last updated Today at 4:50:42 PM.
The next CSX (CSX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
CSX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CSX.
CSX is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.