Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3M
Div / Yield
1.72/0.89%
52 Wk
131.37 - 199.55
Mkt Cap
146.2B
Payout Ratio
17.17
Open
-
P/E
19.21
EPS
2.19
Shares
759.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8702.180 0.3100
REV11.500B12.145B645.000M

American Express Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Express (AXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Express's (AXP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Express (AXP) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Express (NYSE: AXP) was reported by Daiwa Capital on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 215.00 expecting AXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.69% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Express (AXP)?

A

The stock price for American Express (NYSE: AXP) is $192.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Express (AXP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is American Express (NYSE:AXP) reporting earnings?

A

American Express’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is American Express (AXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Express.

Q

What sector and industry does American Express (AXP) operate in?

A

American Express is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.