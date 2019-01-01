|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.210
|1.250
|0.0400
|REV
|488.900M
|476.900M
|-12.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Minerals Technologies’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) was reported by JP Morgan on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting MTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) is $68.16 last updated Today at 5:31:09 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
Minerals Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Minerals Technologies.
Minerals Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.