Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Minerals Technologies Inc mines, produces, and sells mineral-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The specialty minerals segment, sells calcium carbonate, limestone, and talc, which is used in the paper, building materials, paint, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The refractories segment sells products for steel furnaces. The performance materials segment sells bentonite used in steel alloy casting and household products including cat litter. The energy services segment provides water treatment and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2101.250 0.0400
REV488.900M476.900M-12.000M

Minerals Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minerals Technologies (MTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minerals Technologies's (MTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Minerals Technologies (MTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) was reported by JP Morgan on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting MTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Minerals Technologies (MTX)?

A

The stock price for Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) is $68.16 last updated Today at 5:31:09 PM.

Q

Does Minerals Technologies (MTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) reporting earnings?

A

Minerals Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Minerals Technologies (MTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minerals Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Minerals Technologies (MTX) operate in?

A

Minerals Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.