QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
134.59 - 138.52
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/1.3M
Div / Yield
2.36/1.68%
52 Wk
132.1 - 182.97
Mkt Cap
32.5B
Payout Ratio
38.11
Open
137.52
P/E
23.71
EPS
1.2
Shares
236M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 5:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:15PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected AkzoNobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1801.260 0.0800
REV4.040B4.190B150.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PPG Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PPG Industries (PPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PPG Industries's (PPG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PPG Industries (PPG) stock?

A

The latest price target for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) was reported by Barclays on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting PPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.08% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PPG Industries (PPG)?

A

The stock price for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) is $137.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PPG Industries (PPG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) reporting earnings?

A

PPG Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is PPG Industries (PPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PPG Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does PPG Industries (PPG) operate in?

A

PPG Industries is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.