Meritage Homes Corp is an American residential construction company that primarily builds single-family and active adult housing communities across the western, southern, and southeastern parts of the United States. Meritage Homes has a homebuilding presence in over 25 metro markets and has expanded its presence in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The company is considered one of the industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilders. Meritage completes approximately 6,000 home orders annually, and the majority of its revenue is derived from move-up single-family homes, followed by active adult housing communities.