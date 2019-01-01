QQQ
Range
86.35 - 91.61
Vol / Avg.
505.1K/418.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
79.4 - 125.01
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
86.91
P/E
4.62
EPS
6.36
Shares
36.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Meritage Homes Corp is an American residential construction company that primarily builds single-family and active adult housing communities across the western, southern, and southeastern parts of the United States. Meritage Homes has a homebuilding presence in over 25 metro markets and has expanded its presence in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The company is considered one of the industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilders. Meritage completes approximately 6,000 home orders annually, and the majority of its revenue is derived from move-up single-family homes, followed by active adult housing communities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.0706.250 0.1800
REV1.510B1.499B-11.000M

Analyst Ratings

Meritage Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meritage Homes (MTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meritage Homes's (MTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meritage Homes (MTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) was reported by Keybanc on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MTH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Meritage Homes (MTH)?

A

The stock price for Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) is $90.9 last updated Today at 5:39:26 PM.

Q

Does Meritage Homes (MTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meritage Homes.

Q

When is Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) reporting earnings?

A

Meritage Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Meritage Homes (MTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meritage Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Meritage Homes (MTH) operate in?

A

Meritage Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.