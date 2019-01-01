QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.6K
Div / Yield
1.8/5.83%
52 Wk
22.73 - 35.94
Mkt Cap
67.2M
Payout Ratio
12.9
Open
-
P/E
2.77
EPS
0
Shares
2.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:46AM
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of infrastructure master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related investments.

Cushing MLP & Infr Total Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cushing MLP & Infr Total (SRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cushing MLP & Infr Total's (SRV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cushing MLP & Infr Total.

Q

What is the target price for Cushing MLP & Infr Total (SRV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 17, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting SRV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -82.94% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cushing MLP & Infr Total (SRV)?

A

The stock price for Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) is $30.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cushing MLP & Infr Total (SRV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cushing MLP & Infr Total (SRV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) reporting earnings?

A

Cushing MLP & Infr Total does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cushing MLP & Infr Total (SRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cushing MLP & Infr Total.

Q

What sector and industry does Cushing MLP & Infr Total (SRV) operate in?

A

Cushing MLP & Infr Total is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.