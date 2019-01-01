Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the U.S. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.