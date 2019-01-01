|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.150
|1.240
|0.0900
|REV
|1.790B
|1.791B
|1.000M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.490
|3.020
|0.5300
|REV
|2.880B
|3.041B
|161.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Toll Brothers’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting TOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.16% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) is $51.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Toll Brothers’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Toll Brothers.
Toll Brothers is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.