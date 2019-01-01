QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the U.S. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1501.240 0.0900
REV1.790B1.791B1.000M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4903.020 0.5300
REV2.880B3.041B161.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Toll Brothers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toll Brothers (TOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toll Brothers's (TOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Toll Brothers (TOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) was reported by B of A Securities on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 61.00 expecting TOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.16% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Toll Brothers (TOL)?

A

The stock price for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) is $51.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toll Brothers (TOL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reporting earnings?

A

Toll Brothers’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Toll Brothers (TOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toll Brothers.

Q

What sector and industry does Toll Brothers (TOL) operate in?

A

Toll Brothers is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.