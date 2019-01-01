Designer Brands Inc is a retailer engaged in branded footwear in the United States. It offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men. Group functions through U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment includes stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment includes stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment is engaged in sale of wholesale products to retailers and sale of branded products on direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites and other activities.