Range
12.39 - 12.82
Vol / Avg.
425.9K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.4 - 20.48
Mkt Cap
925.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.77
P/E
-
EPS
1.1
Shares
73.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Designer Brands Inc is a retailer engaged in branded footwear in the United States. It offers a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual, and athletic footwear for women and men. Group functions through U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment includes stores operated in the U.S. under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner and its related e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment includes stores operated in Canada under The Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banners and related e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment is engaged in sale of wholesale products to retailers and sale of branded products on direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites and other activities.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.860 0.3000
REV897.500M853.467M-44.033M

Designer Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Designer Brands (DBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Designer Brands's (DBI) competitors?

A

Other companies in Designer Brands’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Gap (NYSE:GPS).

Q

What is the target price for Designer Brands (DBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.48% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Designer Brands (DBI)?

A

The stock price for Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) is $12.62 last updated Today at 5:54:48 PM.

Q

Does Designer Brands (DBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2020.

Q

When is Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) reporting earnings?

A

Designer Brands’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Designer Brands (DBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Designer Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Designer Brands (DBI) operate in?

A

Designer Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.