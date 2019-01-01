|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.560
|0.860
|0.3000
|REV
|897.500M
|853.467M
|-44.033M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Designer Brands’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Gap (NYSE:GPS).
The latest price target for Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.48% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) is $12.62 last updated Today at 5:54:48 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2020.
Designer Brands’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Designer Brands.
Designer Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.