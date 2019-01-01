QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Oceaneering International is a global provider of engineered services and products for the oil and gas industry. Most of Oceaneering's products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. It had a 2020 segment realignment to promote synergies and cost efficiency. The five segments are subsea robotics; manufactured products; offshore projects group; integrity management and digital solutions; and aerospace and defense technologies. Within the segments are two businesses—services and products provided primarily to the oil and gas industry. The firm is also involved in the offshore renewables and mobility solutions industries (energy services and products) and services and products provided to nonenergy industries (aerospace and defense technologies).

Oceaneering International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oceaneering International (OII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oceaneering International's (OII) competitors?

A

Other companies in Oceaneering International’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Q

What is the target price for Oceaneering International (OII) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) was reported by B of A Securities on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting OII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.66% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oceaneering International (OII)?

A

The stock price for Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) is $14.755 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Oceaneering International (OII) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2017.

Q

When is Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) reporting earnings?

A

Oceaneering International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Oceaneering International (OII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oceaneering International.

Q

What sector and industry does Oceaneering International (OII) operate in?

A

Oceaneering International is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.