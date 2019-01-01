Oceaneering International is a global provider of engineered services and products for the oil and gas industry. Most of Oceaneering's products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. It had a 2020 segment realignment to promote synergies and cost efficiency. The five segments are subsea robotics; manufactured products; offshore projects group; integrity management and digital solutions; and aerospace and defense technologies. Within the segments are two businesses—services and products provided primarily to the oil and gas industry. The firm is also involved in the offshore renewables and mobility solutions industries (energy services and products) and services and products provided to nonenergy industries (aerospace and defense technologies).