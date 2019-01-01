|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.200
|2.210
|1.0100
|REV
|1.730B
|2.020B
|290.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in UFP Industries’s space includes: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI).
The latest price target for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting UFPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.05% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) is $82.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next UFP Industries (UFPI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
UFP Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for UFP Industries.
UFP Industries is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.