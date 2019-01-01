QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
UFP Industries Inc produces and sells lumber and treated wood products in three main customer categories: retail, industrial, and construction. The retail category, which generates the most revenue, sells lumber products to retailers, including big-box home improvement retailers. The industrial category sells wood pallets, boxes, packaging crates, and other containers used for industrial shipping. The construction category sells manufactured housing and building materials to the construction industry. The vast majority revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2002.210 1.0100
REV1.730B2.020B290.000M

UFP Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UFP Industries (UFPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UFP Industries's (UFPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UFP Industries (UFPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) was reported by BMO Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting UFPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.05% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UFP Industries (UFPI)?

A

The stock price for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) is $82.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UFP Industries (UFPI) pay a dividend?

A

The next UFP Industries (UFPI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) reporting earnings?

A

UFP Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is UFP Industries (UFPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UFP Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does UFP Industries (UFPI) operate in?

A

UFP Industries is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.