Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/102.9K
Div / Yield
1.19/6.07%
52 Wk
18.13 - 22.3
Mkt Cap
869.6M
Payout Ratio
18.14
Open
-
P/E
3.38
Shares
44.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a majority of its total assets in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackrock Enhanced Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Enhanced (CII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Enhanced's (CII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Enhanced.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Enhanced (CII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Enhanced

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Enhanced (CII)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) is $19.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Enhanced (CII) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Enhanced does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Enhanced (CII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Enhanced.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Enhanced (CII) operate in?

A

Blackrock Enhanced is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.