National Vision Holdings Inc is an optical retailer in the U.S. Its product portfolio includes eyeglasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, and other products. The operating segments of the company are Owned and Host segment, and the Legacy segment. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Owned and Host segment which includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and its Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. In Owned and Host segment, the company also offers low-cost vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on military bases across the country. The Legacy segment of the entity consists of the strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in select Walmart stores.