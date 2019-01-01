|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|459.560M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in National Vision Holdings’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting EYE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.93% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) is $35.64 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for National Vision Holdings.
National Vision Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for National Vision Holdings.
National Vision Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.