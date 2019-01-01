QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.58 - 38.49
Vol / Avg.
967.9K/843.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.37 - 65.92
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
37.06
P/E
20.73
EPS
0.5
Shares
82.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 6:06AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
National Vision Holdings Inc is an optical retailer in the U.S. Its product portfolio includes eyeglasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, and other products. The operating segments of the company are Owned and Host segment, and the Legacy segment. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Owned and Host segment which includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and its Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. In Owned and Host segment, the company also offers low-cost vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on military bases across the country. The Legacy segment of the entity consists of the strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in select Walmart stores.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV459.560M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Vision Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy National Vision Holdings (EYE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Vision Holdings's (EYE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Vision Holdings (EYE) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting EYE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.93% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Vision Holdings (EYE)?

A

The stock price for National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) is $35.64 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does National Vision Holdings (EYE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Vision Holdings.

Q

When is National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) reporting earnings?

A

National Vision Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is National Vision Holdings (EYE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Vision Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does National Vision Holdings (EYE) operate in?

A

National Vision Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.