Range
14.77 - 15.16
Vol / Avg.
6.1M/5.6M
Div / Yield
0.6/4.02%
52 Wk
14.77 - 22.82
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
40.54
Open
15.01
P/E
10.07
EPS
0.17
Shares
350.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated as it produces more than 70% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.440 0.0000
REV1.750B1.752B2.000M

Hanesbrands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanesbrands (HBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanesbrands's (HBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hanesbrands (HBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting HBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanesbrands (HBI)?

A

The stock price for Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) is $14.915 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanesbrands (HBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) reporting earnings?

A

Hanesbrands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Hanesbrands (HBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanesbrands.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanesbrands (HBI) operate in?

A

Hanesbrands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.