Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28K
Div / Yield
12/1.09%
52 Wk
946.29 - 1773.95
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
31.58
Open
-
P/E
31.53
EPS
10.82
Shares
7.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Texas Pacific Land Corp is mainly engaged in sales and leases of land owned, retaining oil and gas royalties, and the overall management of the land owned. It operates its business in two segments including Land and Resource Management and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment focuses on managing its oil and gas royalty interest and surface acres located in 19 different counties. The Water Service and Operations segment includes Water Sourcing, Produced Water Gathering / Treatment / Recycling, Infrastructure Development, Produced Water Disposal, Water Tracking / Analytics / Well Testing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS11.14010.210 -0.9300
REV129.230M147.178M17.948M

Texas Pacific Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texas Pacific Land (TPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texas Pacific Land's (TPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Texas Pacific Land (TPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 800.00 expecting TPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.32% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Texas Pacific Land (TPL)?

A

The stock price for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) is $1100.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texas Pacific Land (TPL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

Q

When is Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) reporting earnings?

A

Texas Pacific Land’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Texas Pacific Land (TPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texas Pacific Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Texas Pacific Land (TPL) operate in?

A

Texas Pacific Land is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.