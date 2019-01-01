|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Texas Pacific Land’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 800.00 expecting TPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.32% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) is $1100.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.
Texas Pacific Land’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Texas Pacific Land.
Texas Pacific Land is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.