Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Republic First Bancorp Inc is an American state-chartered bank. It is principally a holding company for Republic First Bank. The bank offers a range of credit and depository banking products and services, such as consumer and commercial deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, automobile loans, mortgages, and other products. It operates in the reportable segment of Community banking.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.080 0.0000
REV40.220M43.172M2.952M

Analyst Ratings

Republic First Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Republic First Bancorp's (FRBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on August 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting FRBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.46% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)?

A

The stock price for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) is $5.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Republic First Bancorp.

Q

When is Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) reporting earnings?

A

Republic First Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Republic First Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) operate in?

A

Republic First Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.