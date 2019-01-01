Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's third- largest financial institution, American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity to 95% of the state on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Over 25% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy; this portion is growing rapidly as the state has set a goal of 100% by 2045.