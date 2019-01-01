|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.500
|0.0800
|REV
|681.340M
|770.272M
|88.932M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hawaiian Electric Indus’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) was reported by Guggenheim on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting HE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) is $40.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.
Hawaiian Electric Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hawaiian Electric Indus.
Hawaiian Electric Indus is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.