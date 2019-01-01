QQQ
Range
40.1 - 40.74
Vol / Avg.
482.6K/375.8K
Div / Yield
1.4/3.49%
52 Wk
34.29 - 45.97
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
60.44
Open
40.68
P/E
17.84
EPS
0.5
Shares
109.3M
Outstanding
Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's third- largest financial institution, American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity to 95% of the state on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Over 25% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy; this portion is growing rapidly as the state has set a goal of 100% by 2045.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.500 0.0800
REV681.340M770.272M88.932M

Hawaiian Electric Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawaiian Electric Indus's (HE) competitors?

A

Other companies in Hawaiian Electric Indus’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) was reported by Guggenheim on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting HE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE)?

A

The stock price for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) is $40.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) reporting earnings?

A

Hawaiian Electric Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawaiian Electric Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) operate in?

A

Hawaiian Electric Indus is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.