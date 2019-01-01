QQQ
Range
42.69 - 43.95
Vol / Avg.
87.7K/556.8K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.12%
52 Wk
41.44 - 49.76
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
12.04
Open
42.85
P/E
11.25
EPS
1.18
Shares
65.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Werner Enterprises ranks among the top five full-truckload carriers by revenue, with a fleet of more than 7,800 tractors, including owner operators. It derives about 80% of its top line from a wide array of full-truckload shipping services (including dedicated contract carriage); roughly 20% comes from non-asset-based logistics operations, including truck brokerage.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9601.130 0.1700
REV724.950M765.221M40.271M

Werner Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Werner Enterprises (WERN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Werner Enterprises's (WERN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Werner Enterprises (WERN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting WERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.38% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Werner Enterprises (WERN)?

A

The stock price for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) is $43.77 last updated Today at 4:39:36 PM.

Q

Does Werner Enterprises (WERN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) reporting earnings?

A

Werner Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Werner Enterprises (WERN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Werner Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Werner Enterprises (WERN) operate in?

A

Werner Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.