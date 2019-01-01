|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.960
|1.130
|0.1700
|REV
|724.950M
|765.221M
|40.271M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Werner Enterprises’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting WERN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.38% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) is $43.77 last updated Today at 4:39:36 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Werner Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Werner Enterprises.
Werner Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.