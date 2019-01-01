QQQ
Range
11.59 - 11.84
Vol / Avg.
10.2M/7.5M
Div / Yield
0.48/4.10%
52 Wk
10.33 - 12.92
Mkt Cap
17.7B
Payout Ratio
76.7
Open
11.82
P/E
18.99
EPS
0.15
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 12.5 billion in fiscal 2021 following the acquisition of Bemis in 2019. Amcor's operations span over 40 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 20% of sales. Amcor's capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.180 0.0000
REV3.310B3.507B197.000M

Amcor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amcor (AMCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amcor's (AMCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amcor.

Q

What is the target price for Amcor (AMCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) was reported by B of A Securities on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.20 expecting AMCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.82% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amcor (AMCR)?

A

The stock price for Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is $11.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amcor (AMCR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) reporting earnings?

A

Amcor’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Amcor (AMCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amcor.

Q

What sector and industry does Amcor (AMCR) operate in?

A

Amcor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.