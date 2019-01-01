Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc operates in the shipping and logistics industry. It is engaged in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company's fleet is comprised of Supramax and Ultramax bulk carriers. The firm provides the following services: commercial operations & technical supervision; vessel maintenance & repair; vessel acquisition & sale; finance, accounting, treasury & information technology services; and legal, compliance & insurance services. It transports a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including coal, grain, ore, pet coke, cement, and fertilizer.