You can purchase shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eagle Bulk Shipping’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting EGLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) is $55.991 last updated Today at 8:32:45 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.
Eagle Bulk Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eagle Bulk Shipping.
Eagle Bulk Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.