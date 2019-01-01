QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc operates in the shipping and logistics industry. It is engaged in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company's fleet is comprised of Supramax and Ultramax bulk carriers. The firm provides the following services: commercial operations & technical supervision; vessel maintenance & repair; vessel acquisition & sale; finance, accounting, treasury & information technology services; and legal, compliance & insurance services. It transports a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including coal, grain, ore, pet coke, cement, and fertilizer.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Bulk Shipping's (EGLE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting EGLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) is $55.991 last updated Today at 8:32:45 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Bulk Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) operate in?

A

Eagle Bulk Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.