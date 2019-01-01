QQQ
Range
150 - 167.85
Vol / Avg.
345.9K/299.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
147.6 - 260
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
150.18
P/E
32.21
EPS
1.79
Shares
44.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.600 0.3300
REV745.480M805.200M59.720M

SiteOne Landscape Supply Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SiteOne Landscape Supply's (SITE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) stock?

A

The latest price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) was reported by Truist Securities on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting SITE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.40% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)?

A

The stock price for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) is $167.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Q

When is SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) reporting earnings?

A

SiteOne Landscape Supply’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Q

What sector and industry does SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) operate in?

A

SiteOne Landscape Supply is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.