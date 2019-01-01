QQQ
Range
185.15 - 188.3
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/964K
Div / Yield
4.6/2.45%
52 Wk
154.37 - 224.95
Mkt Cap
30B
Payout Ratio
117.28
Open
185.64
P/E
49.1
EPS
0.47
Shares
159.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, development, and leasing of urban offices on science and technology campuses throughout the United States. The company redevelops offices, warehouses, and shell space for its tenants in areas close to high concentrations of specialized research institutions and businesses. The majority of Alexandria's real estate portfolio is split between the Greater Boston and San Francisco areas. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of revenue from its tenant companies. Alexandria's largest customers in terms of revenue are public biotechnology, multinational pharmaceutical, life science product, and academic and medical research entities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.970
REV424.400M576.923M152.523M

Alexandria Real Estate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alexandria Real Estate's (ARE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) was reported by RBC Capital on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 222.00 expecting ARE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.34% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)?

A

The stock price for Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) is $187.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) reporting earnings?

A

Alexandria Real Estate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alexandria Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) operate in?

A

Alexandria Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.