Range
16.47 - 17.25
Vol / Avg.
980.4K/2.1M
Div / Yield
0.64/3.66%
52 Wk
11.95 - 23.8
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
15.31
Open
16.67
P/E
4.19
EPS
-0.07
Shares
154M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Navient Corp is a financial services company that provides education loan management and business processing services to education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. The company operates in Delaware, western New York, northern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, among other locations. The company has three primary reportable business segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending and Business Processing. The company's fourth and other segment relates to financial results of the company's holding company, including activities related to repurchases of debt, corporate liquidity portfolio, and unallocated overhead and regulatory-related costs.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.780 -0.0800
REV282.000M272.000M-10.000M

Navient Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navient (NAVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Navient's (NAVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Navient (NAVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting NAVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.45% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Navient (NAVI)?

A

The stock price for Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) is $17.07 last updated Today at 6:16:50 PM.

Q

Does Navient (NAVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) reporting earnings?

A

Navient’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Navient (NAVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navient.

Q

What sector and industry does Navient (NAVI) operate in?

A

Navient is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.