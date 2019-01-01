Navient Corp is a financial services company that provides education loan management and business processing services to education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. The company operates in Delaware, western New York, northern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, among other locations. The company has three primary reportable business segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending and Business Processing. The company's fourth and other segment relates to financial results of the company's holding company, including activities related to repurchases of debt, corporate liquidity portfolio, and unallocated overhead and regulatory-related costs.