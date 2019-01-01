Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications operator that provides mobile, telephone, and broadband services to more than 7 million customers. The firm's mobile operations are conducted by its 81%-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which serves nearly 5 million wireless customers. The firm's wireline operations are conducted by its wholly owned subsidiary, TDS Telecom, which services nearly 1 million phone and Internet access lines in predominantly rural and suburban areas.