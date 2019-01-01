|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|0.110
|0.0700
|REV
|1.360B
|1.372B
|12.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Telephone and Data’s space includes: VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), America Movil (NYSE:AMX), America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB).
The latest price target for Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting TDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.88% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) is $16.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Telephone and Data (TDS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Telephone and Data’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Telephone and Data.
Telephone and Data is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.