QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.72/4.31%
52 Wk
15.69 - 26.51
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
70
Open
-
P/E
16.69
EPS
0.12
Shares
114.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:26PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 11:49AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications operator that provides mobile, telephone, and broadband services to more than 7 million customers. The firm's mobile operations are conducted by its 81%-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which serves nearly 5 million wireless customers. The firm's wireline operations are conducted by its wholly owned subsidiary, TDS Telecom, which services nearly 1 million phone and Internet access lines in predominantly rural and suburban areas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.110 0.0700
REV1.360B1.372B12.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Telephone and Data Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telephone and Data (TDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telephone and Data's (TDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Telephone and Data (TDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) was reported by Raymond James on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting TDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.88% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telephone and Data (TDS)?

A

The stock price for Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) is $16.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telephone and Data (TDS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Telephone and Data (TDS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) reporting earnings?

A

Telephone and Data’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Telephone and Data (TDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telephone and Data.

Q

What sector and industry does Telephone and Data (TDS) operate in?

A

Telephone and Data is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.