Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in three segments: Specialty Engineered Materials; Distribution; and Color, Additives, & Ink. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.