Range
51.8 - 53
Vol / Avg.
452.1K/465.9K
Div / Yield
0.95/1.81%
52 Wk
42.57 - 61.46
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
34.86
Open
52.55
P/E
20.87
EPS
0.33
Shares
91.5M
Outstanding
Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in three segments: Specialty Engineered Materials; Distribution; and Color, Additives, & Ink. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.580 0.0300
REV1.140B1.202B62.000M

Avient Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avient (AVNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avient (NYSE: AVNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avient's (AVNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avient (AVNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avient (NYSE: AVNT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting AVNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.30% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avient (AVNT)?

A

The stock price for Avient (NYSE: AVNT) is $52.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avient (AVNT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Avient (AVNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Avient (NYSE:AVNT) reporting earnings?

A

Avient’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Avient (AVNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avient.

Q

What sector and industry does Avient (AVNT) operate in?

A

Avient is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.