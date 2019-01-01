|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.580
|0.0300
|REV
|1.140B
|1.202B
|62.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avient (NYSE: AVNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avient’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Avient (NYSE: AVNT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting AVNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.30% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avient (NYSE: AVNT) is $52.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Avient (AVNT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Avient’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avient.
Avient is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.