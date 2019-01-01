QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
87.01 - 90.57
Vol / Avg.
910.9K/1M
Div / Yield
1.4/1.55%
52 Wk
75.66 - 109.9
Mkt Cap
9B
Payout Ratio
11.84
Open
87.81
P/E
9.49
EPS
2.52
Shares
99.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 7:35AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9102.200 0.2900
REV2.040B2.131B91.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Owens-Corning Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Owens-Corning (OC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Owens-Corning's (OC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Owens-Corning (OC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) was reported by RBC Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting OC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.79% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Owens-Corning (OC)?

A

The stock price for Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) is $90.68 last updated Today at 8:59:37 PM.

Q

Does Owens-Corning (OC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Owens-Corning (OC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) reporting earnings?

A

Owens-Corning’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Owens-Corning (OC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Owens-Corning.

Q

What sector and industry does Owens-Corning (OC) operate in?

A

Owens-Corning is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.