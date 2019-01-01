Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.