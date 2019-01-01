NVR Inc is a United States-based homebuilding company operating in over 33 metropolitan areas across 14 states east of the Mississippi River. The company builds single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under three brands, Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. NVR's avoidance of direct land development activity is unique among public homebuilders and results in relatively outsize return metrics. The Virginia-based company also manages a mortgage banking segment and building products operations.