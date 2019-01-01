|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|99.760
|89.090
|-10.6700
|REV
|2.510B
|2.230B
|-280.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NVR (NYSE: NVR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NVR’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
The latest price target for NVR (NYSE: NVR) was reported by Keybanc on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5700.00 expecting NVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.25% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NVR (NYSE: NVR) is $4740.2 last updated Today at 8:27:33 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NVR.
NVR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NVR.
NVR is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.