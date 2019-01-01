QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4518.32 - 4759.57
Vol / Avg.
18K/25.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4330 - 5982.45
Mkt Cap
16B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4487
P/E
14.47
EPS
96.47
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 2:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 3:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 7:22AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
NVR Inc is a United States-based homebuilding company operating in over 33 metropolitan areas across 14 states east of the Mississippi River. The company builds single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under three brands, Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. NVR's avoidance of direct land development activity is unique among public homebuilders and results in relatively outsize return metrics. The Virginia-based company also manages a mortgage banking segment and building products operations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS99.76089.090 -10.6700
REV2.510B2.230B-280.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NVR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NVR (NVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NVR (NYSE: NVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NVR's (NVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NVR (NVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for NVR (NYSE: NVR) was reported by Keybanc on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5700.00 expecting NVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.25% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NVR (NVR)?

A

The stock price for NVR (NYSE: NVR) is $4740.2 last updated Today at 8:27:33 PM.

Q

Does NVR (NVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NVR.

Q

When is NVR (NYSE:NVR) reporting earnings?

A

NVR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is NVR (NVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NVR.

Q

What sector and industry does NVR (NVR) operate in?

A

NVR is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.