QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.29 - 21.64
Vol / Avg.
25.1K/119K
Div / Yield
0.25/1.17%
52 Wk
17.22 - 34.75
Mkt Cap
359M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.62
P/E
6.24
EPS
1.06
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 3:04PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Covenant Logistics Group Inc, formerly Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. The company's reportable segments include Highway Services, Dedicated Contract Services, Managed Freight, and Factoring. Highway Services are further divided into Expedited and OTR while Managed Freight is divided into Brokerage, TMS(Transportation management services, and Warehousing. The Highway and the Dedicated segments contribute to the majority of the revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0501.070 0.0200
REV279.730M294.228M14.498M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Covenant Logistics Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Covenant Logistics Group's (CVLG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting CVLG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)?

A

The stock price for Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) is $21.475 last updated Today at 5:12:03 PM.

Q

Does Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) reporting earnings?

A

Covenant Logistics Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Covenant Logistics Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) operate in?

A

Covenant Logistics Group is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.