Range
14 - 14.58
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/614.6K
Div / Yield
1.43/9.87%
52 Wk
14.33 - 21.66
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
49.96
Open
14
P/E
4.66
EPS
0
Shares
114.1M
Outstanding
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of the total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PIMCO Corporate & Income's (PTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Corporate & Income.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Corporate & Income

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) is $14.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Corporate & Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Corporate & Income.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Corporate & Income (PTY) operate in?

A

PIMCO Corporate & Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.