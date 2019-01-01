PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of the total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.