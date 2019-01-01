QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/683.5K
Div / Yield
1.4/3.86%
52 Wk
32.26 - 57.1
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
26.88
Open
-
P/E
7.55
EPS
1.27
Shares
49.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand-name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.

Buckle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buckle (BKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buckle (NYSE: BKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Buckle's (BKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Buckle (BKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Buckle (NYSE: BKE) was reported by CFRA on May 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -69.67% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Buckle (BKE)?

A

The stock price for Buckle (NYSE: BKE) is $36.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buckle (BKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reporting earnings?

A

Buckle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Buckle (BKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buckle.

Q

What sector and industry does Buckle (BKE) operate in?

A

Buckle is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.