|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Buckle (NYSE: BKE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Buckle’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for Buckle (NYSE: BKE) was reported by CFRA on May 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -69.67% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Buckle (NYSE: BKE) is $36.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Buckle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Buckle.
Buckle is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.