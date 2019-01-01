QQQ
Range
10.31 - 10.61
Vol / Avg.
26.3K/32.5K
Div / Yield
0.96/9.07%
52 Wk
10.26 - 12.77
Mkt Cap
122.7M
Payout Ratio
47.76
Open
10.47
P/E
5.27
Shares
11.7M
Outstanding
Pcm Fund Inc is a closed-end investment management company. Its investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. The Fund invests in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities, private-label mortgage-backed securities, high yield corporate debt securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Pcm Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pcm Fund (PCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pcm Fund's (PCM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pcm Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Pcm Fund (PCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pcm Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Pcm Fund (PCM)?

A

The stock price for Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) is $10.5 last updated Today at 8:59:31 PM.

Q

Does Pcm Fund (PCM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) reporting earnings?

A

Pcm Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pcm Fund (PCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pcm Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Pcm Fund (PCM) operate in?

A

Pcm Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.