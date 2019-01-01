QQQ
Range
31.97 - 32.69
Vol / Avg.
190.6K/152.8K
Div / Yield
0.47/1.46%
52 Wk
28.97 - 39.17
Mkt Cap
16.8B
Payout Ratio
7.56
Open
32.65
P/E
5.35
EPS
2020
Shares
516.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Shinhan Financial is Korea's largest banking group. Its 11.7% market share of loans trails KB's 13.1%, but Shinhan has more contribution from nonbank and overseas businesses than rivals. Nonbank units include Shinhan Card, the country's largest credit card company, brokerage firm Shinhan Investment, and a top-five presence in life insurance following the acquisition of Orange Life (formerly ING). It also owns leasing firm Shinhan Capital, Shinhan Asset Management, and regional bank Jeju Bank, among others. Unlike KB, whose predecessor banks were originally founded by the government, Shinhan has always been a private-sector bank, having grown to the top spot organically and through M&A after having been only a second-tier player before the Asian financial crisis.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Shinhan Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shinhan Financial Group's (SHG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Shinhan Financial Group’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Q

What is the target price for Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) was reported by B of A Securities on August 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SHG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)?

A

The stock price for Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) is $32.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 29, 2008.

Q

When is Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) reporting earnings?

A

Shinhan Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shinhan Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) operate in?

A

Shinhan Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.