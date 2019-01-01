|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.290
|0.300
|0.0100
|REV
|1.310B
|1.285B
|-25.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Howmet Aerospace’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) was reported by Keybanc on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting HWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.48% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) is $33.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Howmet Aerospace’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Howmet Aerospace.
Howmet Aerospace is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.