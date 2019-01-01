Howmet Aerospace derives the vast majority of its revenue supplying specialty metals to the aerospace and defense end market, although it has a smaller presence in certain other end markets as well. Despite emerging from an aluminum-centric parent company, only 20% of its volumes are aluminum products. Instead, superalloys constitute roughly 60% of volumes and titanium products account for the balance. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.