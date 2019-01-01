QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Howmet Aerospace derives the vast majority of its revenue supplying specialty metals to the aerospace and defense end market, although it has a smaller presence in certain other end markets as well. Despite emerging from an aluminum-centric parent company, only 20% of its volumes are aluminum products. Instead, superalloys constitute roughly 60% of volumes and titanium products account for the balance. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.300 0.0100
REV1.310B1.285B-25.000M

Howmet Aerospace Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Howmet Aerospace (HWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Howmet Aerospace's (HWM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Howmet Aerospace (HWM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) was reported by Keybanc on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting HWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.48% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Howmet Aerospace (HWM)?

A

The stock price for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) is $33.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Howmet Aerospace (HWM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) reporting earnings?

A

Howmet Aerospace’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Howmet Aerospace (HWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Howmet Aerospace.

Q

What sector and industry does Howmet Aerospace (HWM) operate in?

A

Howmet Aerospace is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.