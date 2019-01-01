Manitowoc Co Inc is a provider of engineered lifting solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks. It offers products under brand names such as Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift, and Manitowoc Crane Care. Its crane products serve dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in diverse markets, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, infrastructure, and commercial/residential construction. Manitowoc has three reportable segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The Americas segment provides the largest revenue stream to the firm.