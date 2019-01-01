|Q1 2022
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|Q4 2021
|0.030
|0.270
|0.2400
|516.400M
|497.800M
|-18.600M
You can purchase shares of Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Manitowoc Co’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting MTW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) is $15.895 last updated Today at 5:47:35 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2015.
Manitowoc Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Manitowoc Co.
Manitowoc Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.