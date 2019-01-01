QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.28 - 16.04
Vol / Avg.
91.8K/297.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.27 - 28.33
Mkt Cap
557.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.36
P/E
34.89
EPS
-0.01
Shares
35.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:58PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:43PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 1:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 9:28AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Manitowoc Co Inc is a provider of engineered lifting solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks. It offers products under brand names such as Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift, and Manitowoc Crane Care. Its crane products serve dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in diverse markets, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, infrastructure, and commercial/residential construction. Manitowoc has three reportable segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The Americas segment provides the largest revenue stream to the firm.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.270 0.2400
REV516.400M497.800M-18.600M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Manitowoc Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manitowoc Co (MTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manitowoc Co's (MTW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Manitowoc Co (MTW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting MTW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Manitowoc Co (MTW)?

A

The stock price for Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) is $15.895 last updated Today at 5:47:35 PM.

Q

Does Manitowoc Co (MTW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2015.

Q

When is Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) reporting earnings?

A

Manitowoc Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Manitowoc Co (MTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manitowoc Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Manitowoc Co (MTW) operate in?

A

Manitowoc Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.