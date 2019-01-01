QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/758.7K
Div / Yield
2.72/1.89%
52 Wk
134.3 - 176.5
Mkt Cap
15.6B
Payout Ratio
15.94
Open
-
P/E
8.44
EPS
4.82
Shares
108M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company also produces specialty polymers used in the automotive, electronics, medical, and consumer end markets as well as cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.0604.910 -0.1500
REV2.280B2.275B-5.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Celanese Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celanese (CE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celanese's (CE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Celanese (CE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celanese (NYSE: CE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting CE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.47% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celanese (CE)?

A

The stock price for Celanese (NYSE: CE) is $144.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celanese (CE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Celanese (NYSE:CE) reporting earnings?

A

Celanese’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Celanese (CE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celanese.

Q

What sector and industry does Celanese (CE) operate in?

A

Celanese is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.