Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/638.3K
Div / Yield
0.26/1.33%
52 Wk
7.26 - 34.9
Mkt Cap
929.2M
Payout Ratio
7.75
Open
-
P/E
13.73
EPS
0.44
Shares
47.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass. Its products are installed at hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports and hospitals as floating facades, curtain walls, windows, doors, handrails, interior and dividers. Its majority of revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.410

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV129.360M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tecnoglass Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tecnoglass (TGLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tecnoglass's (TGLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tecnoglass (TGLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TGLS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tecnoglass (TGLS)?

A

The stock price for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) is $19.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) reporting earnings?

A

Tecnoglass’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tecnoglass.

Q

What sector and industry does Tecnoglass (TGLS) operate in?

A

Tecnoglass is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.