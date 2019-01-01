QQQ
Range
9 - 9.2
Vol / Avg.
859.6K/764.1K
Div / Yield
0.83/9.11%
52 Wk
8.73 - 10.81
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
25.11
Open
9.17
P/E
3
Shares
304.5M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains. The secondary objective of the fund is capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign common stocks with an emphasis on dividend-paying stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received. Its portfolio of investments consists of the capital markets, banks, internet and direct marketing retail, biotechnology, media, oil, gas, and consumable fuels, and other sectors.

Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (EXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl's (EXG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (EXG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on December 19, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting EXG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 399.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (EXG)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) is $9.0005 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (EXG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (EXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (EXG) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.