QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6M
Div / Yield
0.88/2.13%
52 Wk
37.76 - 52.49
Mkt Cap
21.5B
Payout Ratio
11.99
Open
-
P/E
5.62
EPS
1.49
Shares
521.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 5:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 5:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:07AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Synchrony Financial, originally a spin-off of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4701.480 0.0100
REV3.730B3.830B100.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Synchrony Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synchrony Finl (SYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synchrony Finl's (SYF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Synchrony Finl (SYF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting SYF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.79% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Synchrony Finl (SYF)?

A

The stock price for Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) is $41.2399 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synchrony Finl (SYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) reporting earnings?

A

Synchrony Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Synchrony Finl (SYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synchrony Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Synchrony Finl (SYF) operate in?

A

Synchrony Finl is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.