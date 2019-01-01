|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Paramount Group’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE).
The latest price target for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) was reported by Mizuho on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting PGRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.96% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) is $9.295 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Paramount Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Paramount Group.
Paramount Group is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.