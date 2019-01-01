QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Paramount Group Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, managing, and redeveloping office properties in the central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington DC, and San Francisco. Most of the company's real estate portfolio is located in Manhattan, New York in terms of total square footage. Paramount Group derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from leasing its offices to tenants. The company's New York City assets generate the majority of its total revenue. Firms from the financial services, legal services, and technology and media industries are Paramount Group's major customers and contribute the majority of its total rental revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.240
REV181.870M184.220M2.350M

Paramount Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paramount Group (PGRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paramount Group's (PGRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paramount Group (PGRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) was reported by Mizuho on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.50 expecting PGRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.96% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paramount Group (PGRE)?

A

The stock price for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) is $9.295 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Paramount Group (PGRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) reporting earnings?

A

Paramount Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Paramount Group (PGRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paramount Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Paramount Group (PGRE) operate in?

A

Paramount Group is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.