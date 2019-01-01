Paramount Group Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, managing, and redeveloping office properties in the central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington DC, and San Francisco. Most of the company's real estate portfolio is located in Manhattan, New York in terms of total square footage. Paramount Group derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from leasing its offices to tenants. The company's New York City assets generate the majority of its total revenue. Firms from the financial services, legal services, and technology and media industries are Paramount Group's major customers and contribute the majority of its total rental revenue.