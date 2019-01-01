QQQ
Range
89.31 - 94.65
Vol / Avg.
9.7M/5.7M
Div / Yield
2.04/2.21%
52 Wk
71.99 - 96.96
Mkt Cap
140.7B
Payout Ratio
77.71
Open
93
P/E
35.75
EPS
0.46
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Raytheon Technologies is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to the commercial aerospace manufactures and to the defense market as a prime and subprime contractor. The company operates in four segments: Pratt & Whitney, an engine manufacturer, Collins Aerospace, which is a diversified aerospace supplier, and intelligence, space and airborne systems, a mix between a sensors business and a government IT contractor, and integrated defense and missile systems, a defense prime contractor focusing on missiles and missile defense hardware.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0201.080 0.0600
REV17.260B17.044B-216.000M

Raytheon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raytheon Technologies (RTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Raytheon Technologies's (RTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Raytheon Technologies (RTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting RTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.15% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)?

A

The stock price for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is $94.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raytheon Technologies (RTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) reporting earnings?

A

Raytheon Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Raytheon Technologies (RTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raytheon Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Raytheon Technologies (RTX) operate in?

A

Raytheon Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.