|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.020
|1.080
|0.0600
|REV
|17.260B
|17.044B
|-216.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Raytheon Technologies’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting RTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.15% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is $94.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.
Raytheon Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Raytheon Technologies.
Raytheon Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.