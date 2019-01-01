Raytheon Technologies is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to the commercial aerospace manufactures and to the defense market as a prime and subprime contractor. The company operates in four segments: Pratt & Whitney, an engine manufacturer, Collins Aerospace, which is a diversified aerospace supplier, and intelligence, space and airborne systems, a mix between a sensors business and a government IT contractor, and integrated defense and missile systems, a defense prime contractor focusing on missiles and missile defense hardware.