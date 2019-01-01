QQQ
Range
55.49 - 57.21
Vol / Avg.
407.5K/560.2K
Div / Yield
1.8/3.17%
52 Wk
37 - 70.04
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
162.24
Open
56.01
P/E
58.01
EPS
0.31
Shares
91.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. It owned a diversified portfolio of more than 270 self-storage properties, located in more than 10 states, comprising approximately 15.0 million rentable square feet, configured in approximately 120,000 storage units. National Storage's portfolio consists of self-storage properties designed to offer convenient, affordable, and secure storage units.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640
REV162.490M173.590M11.100M

National Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Storage (NSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Storage (NYSE: NSA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are National Storage's (NSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Storage (NSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Storage (NYSE: NSA) was reported by BMO Capital on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting NSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.53% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Storage (NSA)?

A

The stock price for National Storage (NYSE: NSA) is $57.02 last updated Today at 7:58:03 PM.

Q

Does National Storage (NSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is National Storage (NYSE:NSA) reporting earnings?

A

National Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is National Storage (NSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does National Storage (NSA) operate in?

A

National Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.