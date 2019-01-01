National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. It owned a diversified portfolio of more than 270 self-storage properties, located in more than 10 states, comprising approximately 15.0 million rentable square feet, configured in approximately 120,000 storage units. National Storage's portfolio consists of self-storage properties designed to offer convenient, affordable, and secure storage units.