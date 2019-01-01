|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of KBR (NYSE: KBR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in KBR’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for KBR (NYSE: KBR) was reported by Keybanc on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting KBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.40% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for KBR (NYSE: KBR) is $45.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next KBR (KBR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
KBR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for KBR.
KBR is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.