Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.48/1.05%
52 Wk
30.27 - 49.99
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
366.67
Open
-
P/E
380.5
EPS
0.49
Shares
139.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and maintainable technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $7.3 billion in revenue in 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.690 0.0400
REV2.530B2.499B-31.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KBR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KBR (KBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KBR (NYSE: KBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KBR's (KBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KBR (KBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for KBR (NYSE: KBR) was reported by Keybanc on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting KBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.40% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KBR (KBR)?

A

The stock price for KBR (NYSE: KBR) is $45.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KBR (KBR) pay a dividend?

A

The next KBR (KBR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is KBR (NYSE:KBR) reporting earnings?

A

KBR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is KBR (KBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KBR.

Q

What sector and industry does KBR (KBR) operate in?

A

KBR is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.