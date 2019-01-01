QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Airlines
Ryanair is the leading airline group by passenger numbers in Europe. The company employs a low-cost no-frills model to offer low fares to leisure customers on short-haul intra-European routes. In 2020, the most recent pre-pandemic fiscal year, the company carried 149 million passengers, utilizing a fleet of 467 Boeing 737 aircraft across its 1,800 routes. To keep costs low the company serves predominantly lower-cost secondary airports. The company generated sales of EUR 8.5 billion in fiscal 2020.

Ryanair Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ryanair Holdings's (RYAAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RYAAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY)?

A

The stock price for Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is $101.62 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2012.

Q

When is Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reporting earnings?

A

Ryanair Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryanair Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) operate in?

A

Ryanair Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.