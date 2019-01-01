Methode Electronics Inc makes component and subsystem devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless, and sensing technologies. The firm is organized in various business segments: Automotive, Industrial, interface and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables and custom power-product assemblies. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Medical segment is made up of the Company's medical device business, Dabir Surfaces, its surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention.