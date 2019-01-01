QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
44.31 - 44.97
Vol / Avg.
20.8K/190.8K
Div / Yield
0.56/1.23%
52 Wk
38.43 - 50.2
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
16.08
Open
44.49
P/E
14.63
EPS
0.73
Shares
37.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 4:11PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Methode Electronics Inc makes component and subsystem devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless, and sensing technologies. The firm is organized in various business segments: Automotive, Industrial, interface and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables and custom power-product assemblies. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Medical segment is made up of the Company's medical device business, Dabir Surfaces, its surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.720

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV281.600M
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.720 -0.0100
REV275.800M295.500M19.700M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Methode Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Methode Electronics (MEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Methode Electronics's (MEI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Methode Electronics (MEI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) was reported by Barrington Research on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MEI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Methode Electronics (MEI)?

A

The stock price for Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) is $44.88 last updated Today at 3:35:19 PM.

Q

Does Methode Electronics (MEI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reporting earnings?

A

Methode Electronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Methode Electronics (MEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Methode Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Methode Electronics (MEI) operate in?

A

Methode Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.