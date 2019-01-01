QQQ
Range
6.01 - 6.17
Vol / Avg.
3.3M/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.17/2.56%
52 Wk
5.06 - 7
Mkt Cap
34.7B
Payout Ratio
26.38
Open
6.11
P/E
10.43
EPS
0.12
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
NatWest Group is a universal bank headquartered in the United Kingdom, where it derives around 90% of its total income. The bank operates a retail, commercial, and private bank in the U.K., offering clients lending and payment services as well as asset management services. The three segments combined consume about 65% of the group's risk-weighted assets. It also provides financing, risk management, and trading solutions around the world to global financial institutions and large corporates in its NatWest markets segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080
REV3.534B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NatWest Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NatWest Group (NWG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NatWest Group's (NWG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NatWest Group (NWG) stock?

A

The latest price target for NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) was reported by Jefferies on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NWG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NatWest Group (NWG)?

A

The stock price for NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) is $6.17 last updated Today at 8:34:41 PM.

Q

Does NatWest Group (NWG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NatWest Group.

Q

When is NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) reporting earnings?

A

NatWest Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is NatWest Group (NWG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NatWest Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NatWest Group (NWG) operate in?

A

NatWest Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.